Hope dims but not extinguished as Redbacks approach the final round

By his own admission, North Tamworth Redbacks captain Brendan Rixon said his side has consistently been close to replicating their success of last season, but not quite able to close out games.
It has resulted in a hot-and-cold run in which they qualified for the one day final (which was washed out) and missed out by two points on making the T20 final.
"We've got a pretty young side, there's five or six guys that are under 18, which is good for the future of North Tamworth cricket," Rixon said.
"But it probably shows sometimes that we need a little bit more maturity at key moments when the game's on a knife's edge. We're always trying to learn is the thing we've passed on to the boys."
And while hope remains for their two day campaign, it is slim.
As this weekend's opening day of the final round game against Bective East approaches, the Redbacks sit fourth on the ladder with 47 points. An outright win will put them one point ahead of City United in third, but Norths also need City to lose to Old Boys.
Given the reigning premiers' demolition of Souths in the last game they played, it is a long shot. And Rixon said the side will not go into the weekend thinking about a potential finals berth.
"We can just try and focus on the next two weeks, and if it is finishing off the season, ending it with a win would be lovely," he said.
The Redbacks will get the game started this Saturday at No. 1 Oval without their skipper, who is away for personal reasons. In his place, as has been the case previously this year, will be Harry Lewington.
Rixon has consistently extolled the many positive attributes that the teenager already possesses this season, and said the trust that has been placed in him in 2023/24 is because he is "absolutely" a potential leader of the future for the Redbacks.
"He's a good young guy, doesn't say too much but he's very cool, calm, and collected," he said.
"He steps up in pressure situations over the last couple of years, and the more opportunities we can give to guys like Harry, Blake Scicluna, Jordan Lewington, Bernie O'Connor, it just puts us in good stead moving forward."
And with the majority of the side made up of teenagers, clashes like this weekend's are all the more crucial.
Making the finals will be unlikely, but what is more valuable for the youngsters going forward is the experience they will get from competing against the likes of Ben Taylor, Abel Carney, Adam Jones, and Jye Paterson - all among the most experienced and best players in Tamworth cricket.
"In first grade cricket, you're always trying to test yourself and play against the best cricketers," Rixon said.
"Otherwise you'd be playing lower grades or playing park cricket. I think it's just a good experience for them."
