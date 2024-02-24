Teenager dies following crash on New England Highway at Tenterfield

The 17-year-old male driver seriously injured when a car and truck collided on the New England Highway on Wednesday, February 21, has died in hospital.
The crash occurred about 1.40pm on February 21 at the intersection of the New England Highway and Old Ballandean Road, Tenterfield.
Police were told a B-Double truck and a Holden Barina crashed at the intersection before the car rolled.
The injured teen was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the crash site and taken to Tenterfield hospital before being airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.
The teenager died in hospital on Friday, February 23.
The 63-year-old man driving the truck was not injured and was taken to Tenterfield Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to New England Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tenterfield Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
