Teen hospitalised after crash between a truck and car at Tenterfield

A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a car and truck collided on a major highway near Tenterfield.
About 1.40pm on Wednesday, February 21, emergency services were called to the intersection of the New England Highway and Old Ballandean Road, Tenterfield, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Police were told a B-double truck and a Holden Barina crashed at the intersection before the car rolled.
The driver of the Holden, a 17-year-old male, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Tenterfield Hospital before he was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the truck, a 63-year-old man, was uninjured but taken to Tenterfield Hospital for mandatory testing.
Officers attached to New England Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Tenterfield Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
