Wind farm approval referred to independent panel after backlash

THE FINAL decision for a proposed wind farm near Uralla has been referred to an independent panel after the proposal received push back from residents.
A public meeting has been scheduled for residents and landholders to have their final say on the proposed Thunderbolt Wind Farm which is slated for construction on the New England Highway, near Kentucky.
The proposed wind farm, which is located about 30 kilometres south-west of Uralla, is expected to include up to 32 turbines and power up to 99,000 homes each year.
But the development has one last hoop to jump through, after the project was referred to the Independent Planning Commission for approval.
The project was referred to the panel after the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure received an objection from Uralla Shire Council, and more than 50 submissions against the proposal.
Renewable energy developer Neoen Australia first submitted and Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for the project in March 2022.
Since the plans were first submitted the project has received backlash from Northern Tablelands residents.
One member of the Friends of Kentucky Action Group told the Leader the community was determined to "fight off" the development.
"Our group understand the need for a renewable transition but the current approach is completely inappropriate," they said.
The resident said they were concerned about the environmental impact and the growing tension among community members about the proposal.
The independent commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 14 from 10am at the Kentucky Memorial Hall.
Speakers can attend in person, via video link or telephone.
Members of the public will also be able to submit written submissions about the proposed wind farm.
Those making submissions are invited to speak or write on key issues including visual impacts, traffic and transport, agriculture impacts and land use, and biodiversity.
The public meeting will also be live streamed on the commission's website.
Commissioners Neal Menzies, who will chair the panel, Bronwyn Evans and Suellen Fitzgerald have been appointed to determine the outcome of the development application.
Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting must register on the Independent Planning Commission's website by midday on March 8, 2024.
Written submissions will be accepted until 5pm on March 25, 2024.
