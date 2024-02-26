The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Council

Weeks of Speed fee waiver request splits hairs in council debate

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
February 26 2024 - 3:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Weeks of Speeds fee wavier became a hot button topic among Gunnedah councillors at their first meeting of the year. File pictures by Gareth Gardner and Peter Hardin
The Weeks of Speeds fee wavier became a hot button topic among Gunnedah councillors at their first meeting of the year. File pictures by Gareth Gardner and Peter Hardin

Heated debate has broken out amongst Gunnedah councillors over a fee waiver request for the 2024 Weeks of Speed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.