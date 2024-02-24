Time to have your say on inclusion in the Liverpool Plains council

Liverpool Plains Shire Council is inviting community members to provide feedback on its Draft Inclusion Plan 2024-26.
The Draft Inclusion Plan looks at ways council can make it easier for all community members to access its services, facilities and programs and has four main themes:
The Draft Inclusion Plan considers everything from playgrounds, to parks, to how the council communicates and public signs.
Mayor Doug Hawkins said the goal of the plan was to work with community members to plan local services and facilities everyone could fully participate.
"People may notice that the Inclusion Plan looks a little different to council's other plans," he said.
"We're putting our goal of changing how we communicate with people into action.
"Meaningful employment is one of the four main themes in the Draft Inclusion Plan - as one of the main employers in the Liverpool Plains, council also has an important role to play in assisting people to find meaningful employment," he said.
The Draft Inclusion Plan will be on public exhibition until March 19.
Mr Hawkins said council was inviting all community members, and "especially those with lived experience of the barriers to full participation", to contribute feedback.
Copies of the Draft Inclusion Plan are available at Quirindi and Werris Creek Libraries, the Visitor Information Centre in Willow Tree, and Customer Service at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council Chambers in Quirindi.
To meet and talk about the Draft Inclusion Plan, please contact council on 6746 1755 or email: council@liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au
Mr Hawkins said council would do its best to meet with residents.
"If you know someone you think would like to know about our Draft Inclusion Plan, please share this information with them," he said.
Copies of the Draft Inclusion Plan can also be downloaded from www.liverpoolplains.nsw.gov.au.
