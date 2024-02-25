The Bright Day of fun came with a serious message for local youth

Tamworth residents showed strong support for a Bright Day of fun in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, February 24, in support of raising awareness and funds to combat suicide.
This was the first time a Bright Day event, hosted by the Youth Insearch Foundation, has been held in Tamworth.
The foundation's New England social worker Leigh Foord said the response was "better than expected" with between 150 to 200 people - ranging from families with young children to older people - joining in through the day.
Ms Foord said it was also pleasing to see such strong support from Tamworth council and local MP Kevin Anderson, and other government representatives.
Bright Day ran from 10am to 2pm, and participants enjoyed live music, cream pie throwing, fairy floss, professional face painting, sausage sizzle and guessing competitions.
There were also information stands organised by Rotary, Joblink Plus, the Benevolent Society, Billabong Club House, I.AM psychosocial support service through New Horizons, Headspace, and Youth Insearch.
Entry was by gold coin donation, with all funds raised on the day going to support Youth Insearch run "life changing" programs including: weekend workshops, support groups and leadership training.
The community family-fun event was officially opened by Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb, and was the culmination to Youth Suicide Awareness Week, which ran from February 19 to 23.
