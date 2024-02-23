Families and friends come together to celebrate a 'brighter day' for youth

Youth Insearch Foundation (YIF) will hold a Brighter Day event in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, February 24, which will be exactly as its title suggests - a lot of fun for all participants, but one which comes with an important message.
YIF New England social worker Leigh Foord said the Brighter Day was not just about having a good time.
"It's about standing together to support the Brighter Day campaign - a movement aimed at raising awareness and funds to combat youth suicide," she said.
"The community family-fun event was the culmination to Youth Suicide Awareness Week, which ran from February 19 to 23."
Ms Foord said youth suicide was the number one killer of young Australians aged 15 to 25 with 368 young people dying by suicide in 2022.
"For every youth suicide there are between 100 to 200 attempts, and suicide in regional areas is more than 60 per cent higher than in metropolitan areas."
Ms Foord said all funds raised on the day would go towards supporting Youth Insearch run "life changing" programs including: weekend workshops, support groups and leadership training, which is a free program for anyone to access.
The Tamworth event, will run from 10am to 2pm, with Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson and Tamworth mayor Russell Webb performing the opening.
The day will include live music and information stands organised by Rotary, Joblink Plus, the Benevolent Society, Billabong Club House, I.AM psychosocial support service through New Horizons, Headspace, and Youth Insearch.
Other activities will include cream pie throwing, fairy floss, professional face painting, sausage sizzle, guessing competitions and more for a gold coin donation per person on the day.
