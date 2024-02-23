Message from Tamworth Regional Council mayor, Russell Webb

The Councillor Catch-up will soon restart for the year. The first one is at Nundle on Saturday, March 9, from 10am to 11am.
Both I and deputy mayor Judy Coates will be at Machina Coffee Donuts in Jenkins Street and we look forward to meeting community members.
On Saturday, March 23, there will be a Councillor Catch-up at Tamworth Community Saturday Markets in Bicentennial Park.
You may remember we started these informal chats towards the end of last year to give community members the chance to share their ideas, issues or concerns with their elected representatives.
The idea came as a result of feedback from community members that they wanted to see councillors out and about more in our local towns and villages.
Various councillors will attend each catch-up. To see more details about our evolving schedule, go to the Connect with Council page on council's webite.
Please consider subscribing to council's community newsletter, Your Council News. It is delivered by email the third week of each month. I encourage everyone to go online and sign up to learn directly from council about some great things happening in our region and news related to council facilities and services.
Sign up on council's website page, Connect with Council.
We also have some printed copies available at council offices and libraries around the region as well as other locations.
The community told us they wanted more communication from council and this newsletter is one way we are working to provide it.
A reminder that the next council meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 27, and all residents are welcome.
We meet in the Nemingha Room in the former Lands Building, Fitzroy Street, Tamworth from 6.30pm. To find out what matters we will discuss, go to the Business Papers and Minutes page on council's website the Friday before.
