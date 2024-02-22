Flashback Friday | 2007

Welcome back to Flashback Friday, and this week we dive back into 2007 - specifically, January 2007, which means it was Tamworth Country Music Festival time.
Plenty of locals joined in the fun alongside visitors, particularly for the outdoor events and pub shows.
The 2007 Golden Guitar Awards was a great one for Lee Kernaghan, whose album The New Bush was Album of the Year and Top Selling Album of the Year, while he was also voted Male Artist of the Year.
Kernaghan's Close As A Whisper, from The Gift album, was also Heritage Song of the Year, written with Garth Porter and Colin Buchanan.
Beccy Cole was named Female Artist of the Year, while also taking home a Golden Guitar for, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for Poster Girl, from the Wrong Side Of The World album.
The McClymonts won Group or Duo of the Year, and New Talent of the Year, for Something That My Heart Does.
That year Keith Urban also received a special Golden Guitar trophy for his outstanding contribution to country music.
Aside from country music, Dungowan Dam and water recycling were making news, Wests made a donation towards equipment for Tamworth hospital's renal unit and the St John's Ambulance team celebrated the arrival of a new ambulance.
