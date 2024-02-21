The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Roundtable discussions on future energy use

By Newsroom
February 21 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two roundtable discussions are being hosted by the UNE SRI on the future of energy consumption and better planning for business. Picture supplied.
Two roundtable discussions are being hosted by the UNE SRI on the future of energy consumption and better planning for business. Picture supplied.

The University of New Engand's SMART Region Incubator (SRI) will host two discussions on the region's changing energy landscape to help all users better plan for future energy use.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.