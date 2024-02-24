Go bananas with 'Minions' during Cinema Under the Stars in Tamworth

Tamworth, it's time to go bananas, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars returning in March with the children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru.
The popular free community event will again be held in Bicentennial Park, with lots of fun with live music, along with children's activities from 5.30pm before the film starts at sundown.
Newcastle Permanent Armidale branch manager Linda Gesch said Cinema Under the Stars was a highlight of the summer calendar.
"Cinema Under the Stars has become a tradition in the New England, the community loves attending it as much as Newcastle Permanent loves hosting," Ms Gesch said.
"As a customer-owned organisation supporting local and giving back is what we stand for, and Cinema Under the Stars is just one of the many ways we contribute to local communities.
"A relaxed summer evening with plenty for the kids to do and free popcorn, of course, what's not to love?
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night!"
Film: Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) (PG)
Tamworth: Friday, March 15, 2024, Bicentennial Park
Armidale: Saturday, March 16, 2024, Civic Park
Time: Live entertainment from 5.30pm at both events, with the film to commence at sundown
These are alcohol-free events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.