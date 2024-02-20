Bush poet has lost his 'happy bones' since his swag was nicked

Bush poet Mark 'Bushie' Thompson has travelled back to Australia's country music capital, where he is determined to find his stolen swag.
After stepping off the train at Tamworth station, Bushie's first stop was the Fitzroy Street police station, to follow up on footage he had provided a week ago.
He said the video shows his swag was popped on the back of a white ute.
"I went to the council worker, Gino, who can access the Tamworth campground security camera, by looking back through the video to find the ute driving away with my gear sitting on top of other stuff," he said.
"The police now have the footage; there was a mix-up at the start as an email was missed. The crime unit now has the footage, and I did another incident report yesterday, they will follow up, and I don't know what that entails."
The swagman left his 45th Tamworth Country Music Festival 'disappointed', after all his earthy possessions were nicked from the Riverside campground on the final day of festival.
He said he's is not looking to place blame; he just wants to know "where his stuff got dumped".
Bushie said he has rifled every charity and pawn shop in town, but no one has seen his swag.
"There is nothing in that bag that is of any use to anyone."
Bushie said since his possessions were taken, he has also lost his "happy bones".
He has not picked up a pen since, and pages in notebooks have remained empty of his words.
"It was everything. I could lose my little rental in Yowah [165 kilometres west of Cunnamulla] tomorrow, and I could be back on the road with my swag. But now I can't do that, and it has become a huge problem," he said.
Bushie said every item in his stolen swag was important, to him.
He said the majority of his possessions could still be saved via a washing machine.
"There are also the small things, like my army stove that I cook on when there is a total fire ban or I'm in a park and the barbeque just won't start. I could still use my army stove to heat up some baked beans or spaghetti," he said.
"It is so I can eat, and it is a survival tool for me."
While others are a little bit more sentimental.
"There are bits and pieces that remind me of places I have been or were given to me by friends," he said.
"Like a rose that was made out of some material. It may be impractical, but someone gave me that," he said.
Another item was an orange-stuffed dog that Bushie took on stage for all his performances.
"I was talking to some stockman mates, and we were talking about dogs and how I missed having a dog on the road with me," he said.
"A lady sitting down at the bar heard the conversation, and she went home and made me a stuffed dog. She didn't have the material to make a red cattle dog, so she made me a orange one."
The dog may of had one ear shorter than the other, and it may not have been red like a traditional cattle dog, but Bushie loved it all the same.
Since Bushie shared his story with the Leader, people from all across Australia have reached out to help.
"From the newspaper story, when it went from a Tamworth regional to let's go around Australia, I have had a number of phone calls and gig offers," he said.
"The hard thing is that the travel money isn't there, but the gigs are. Little guests spot spots here or there, like, 'We are doing a show in a pub. You get up and do stuff, and we will take the hat around for ya'.
"Just those little gestures of support, which are quite big when you add them all up."
Bushie said the offers have come from people he knows by name, but has never shared a venue with.
While a couple of anonymous benefactors have also offered their support. Even one providing him with a computer to continue his writing.
There is also a GoFundMe, Get Bushie Back on Track, launched by fellow musician and friend Kylie Adams-Collier.
"After coming here for 45 years and doing other festivals, you do build up a hell of a relationship with people," he said.
"Some start as fans and then become friends, and now they are family."
In the coming weeks Bushie will compete in a bush poetry contest, and he is determined to win.
If anyone knows anything about the whereabouts of Bushie's swag please contact the Leader.
