Classic Ladies Foundation passes $1 million mark following huge 2024 event

Members of the Classic Ladies Foundation are tireless when it comes to raising money for charity and 2024 has been no different.
Since the foundation's inception in 2016, over $1 million has been raised for 24 charities with the magic milestone being brought up at the 2024 Nutrien Classic Campdraft and Sale.
The Classic Ladies Foundation has now raised $1,113,640 in total over the years, $113,678 of which was raised at this year's Nutrien Classic in Tamworth.
While the foundation's members volunteer so much time and effort, they said it wasn't possible without the support of the public.
They said the generosity of the campdraft community knows no bounds.
"We've been really well supported by a lot of the vendors on site, and also just so many people come forward and want to donate and give, give, give," member Toni Hart said.
"There's some generous human beings in this community," fellow member Jasmine Pryor added. "It's heart-warming."
From creating the merchandise to running the Classic Luncheon - and everything in between - members were hard at work at the classic to raise as much money as possible for the two nominated charities for this year's event - DEBRA Australia and the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF)
DEBRA Australia works tirelessly to support those living with a group of rare skin-blistering disease called Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) while ACRF funds research into all types of cancer, in research institutes, universities and hospitals all across Australia.
A lot of thought goes into which charities the foundation donates to and Mrs Hart said it's always a privilege to bring awareness to those charities.
"The objective of the classic ladies foundation is to raise funds for charities that have a direct impact on our rural communities," she said.
Each charity will receive half of the money raised at this year's Nutrien Classic.
A large chunk of that came from three donated lots that went under the hammer at the sale. All proceeds from these sales went to the Classic Ladies Foundation to distribute.
First-up was Kaypehaich Pearl Dot, offered by Rodger Grant, Koobah Performance Horses, Tamworth.
The two-year-old mare sold to Eileen Simpson and Bradley Jeffrey, Paloona, Tasmania, for $31,000.
Next to go under the hammer was Bulla Itsallicando, offered by Mark and Shelly Ruff, Bulla Lyn ASH Stud, Diggers Rest, Vic, which sold for $32,500 to Barloo Pastoral, Yass.
Finally, a service fee to The Metallist was offered by Steve and Toni Hart.
The service fee to the stallion sold for $10,000 to AAM Investment Group, Brisbane, Qld, which capped off a a big event for Steve Hart and The Metallist who had combined to win the 2024 Dalgety Stallion Shootout.
The foundation initially sold merchandise, including their ever-popular limited edition hats, but has since grown to include the donated lots at the sale along with the luncheon, monster raffle, classic lottery and the classic clinic run where Paxton Pulford donated his time for the session this year.
