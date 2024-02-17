Why Dean Foley wants to be the voice of change for Gunnedah's Aboriginal community

Gunnedah-born Dean Foley says the upcoming NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) election is an opportunity for change.
The proud Kamilaroi man has been on the campaign trail in the lead up to the ballot on Saturday, February 24.
He wants to be the new voice of First Nations communities across the North West region.
"The role is to be a voice for Aboriginal interests and concerns," he told the Leader.
Mr Foley has nominated for the Northern Region position, because he believes the current councillors have underrepresented the community's interests.
"I have Aboriginal communities reach out to me from places like Coonabarabran and explain how they have felt their voices haven't been heard, and I want to be their voice."
After eight years of unopposed Gunnedah leadership, Mr Foley said he is excited to bring fresh ideas to the table.
If he is elected, he said one of his first official tasks will be to talk to the community about what they want to see prioritised.
The founder of Barayamal, an Indigenous accelerator, will also be the first Gunnedah local in a decade to run for election.
"My philosophy is to go out to each community and create a bottom-up strategy based on the specific concerns of each Aboriginal community," he said.
"Whether that be more housing, more youth programs, or what each community wants, as it is not my job to tell Aboriginal people in each community what they want or ignore their voices.
"It is all about pushing for positive community development."
In total nine councillors will be elected, one to represent each of the following regions:
On election day you can only vote at a polling place within the region in which you are enrolled as a voting member of a Local Aboriginal Land Council (LALC).
Polling places will be open from 8am to 6pm.
