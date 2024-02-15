The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News

Tragic hero or national embarrassment? How locals feel about the Barnaby video

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
February 15 2024 - 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce strolled to victory in the 2022 election and remains very popular within the electorate. Picture file
Member for New England Barnaby Joyce strolled to victory in the 2022 election and remains very popular within the electorate. Picture file

Member for New England Barnaby Joyce is defying calls from party leadership to take time off after video emerged of him swearing into his phone while lying on a Canberra street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.