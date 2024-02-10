The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Our People

Hair-raising challenge will take Walcha local on whirlwind journey around the world

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
February 10 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Hunt is setting out to complete the ultimate challenge of riding the best roller coaster in every country. Picture supplied.
Jake Hunt is setting out to complete the ultimate challenge of riding the best roller coaster in every country. Picture supplied.

A Walcha man is so obsessed with roller coasters that he has embarked on a challenge that will take him around the world.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.