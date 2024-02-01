With the festival a distant memory it's time to plan your entertainment calendar

Now that the Tamworth Country Music Festival is done and dusted for another year it's time to share our up coming shows as part of the 2024 Capitol Theatre season. There's something for everyone in 2024!
Ascent is an inspired triple bill of innovative dance. Featuring Antony Hamilton's Helpmann Award-winning Forever & Ever and two new works - I Am-ness by Artistic Director Rafael Bonachela and The Shell, A Ghost, The Host & The Lyrebird by renowned international choreographer Marina Mascarell.
Brimming with physicality, Ascent tempers contemporary classical with futuristic experimentation. Brought to life by Sydney Dance Company's superb ensemble, this is a creative union that is forceful, sumptuous and dizzying.
We are thrilled to welcome back Sydney Dance Company to Tamworth and to the Capitol Theatre.
Only at the Capitol Theatre for one night - Saturday, February 24 at 7:30pm.
After a very successful inaugural 2023 season, the popular In The Raw series of staged play readings return in 2024. And what better way to start the season then with a play written by the well loved and Tamworth's own - Bill Gleeson.
Same, Same - is the hilarious comedy of two families that gather in Sydney to plan the marriage of their two sons, bringing with them their outrageously different backgrounds and attitudes.
Will this turn out to be the 'Celebration of the Year' or the 'Wedding from Hell'?
Recommended ages: 16+
Entry is just $25 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
We kick off our fantastic children and family shows with this exciting adaptation of the award winning book.
On a far off planet The Smeds and the Smoos can't be friends. So when a young
Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom into space together, how will their families get them back?
Fun for the whole family, the stellar new show, based on the book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, is also a TV animation on ABC kids. Music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged 3 and up.
Don't miss The Smeds and the Smoos live on stage at the Capitol Theatre Tamworth Tuesday, February 20 at 6pm, Wednesday, February 21 at 10:30am and 12:30pm
