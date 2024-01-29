Teenage boy charged with breaking into home and hotel room

A TEENAGER will face court after he allegedly took part in a home invasion while on bail.
Just before 4am on January 27, 2024, police were told a group of men forced entry into a home before they were confronted by a 67-year-old man in Moree.
One of the males picked up a scooter, swung it towards the man, and hit a window, causing it to shatter.
The group threw items towards the man from the front yard before they fled on foot.
The 67-year-old received a cut to the face due to the window being broken.
About 20 minutes later, a group forced entry into a hotel on Gosport Street, and took off with drinks and keys.
Police were notified of the break-ins and launched an investigation.
At about 7pm on January 28, officers attempted to speak to a teenage boy on Sullivan Place, before he allegedly fled on foot.
The teenage boy was arrested by police after a short chase.
The 14-year-old was taken to Moree Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated break-and-enter and commit a serious indictable offence while people were there; participate in a criminal group and contribute to criminal activity; aggravated break-and-enter dwelling in company and steal; and breaching bail.
The teenager was refused police bail to front a children's court on January 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.