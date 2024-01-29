Ryan got to ride on a fire truck, here's why

Young musician Ryan Brockway and his mum, Liz, had the ultimate ride-along, when the pair jumped into a fire truck with country music star Travis Collins at the wheel.
The ride-along was a charity initiative organised between the Golden Guitar winner and South Tamworth Fire and Rescue during the Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF) last week, with all funds raised going to Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House.
It was Travis' second year doing the ride-along and the event raised more than $1000 for the charity.
"Aside from music, I'm a firefighter down in the Hunter Valley," he said.
"And it is one of the initiatives we have been doing with Fire and Rescue."
The eight-time Golden Guitar winner graduated from his firefighting course in 2022, and has been 'boots on the ground' ever since.
He said he loved being able to take Ryan out on the truck to show him the ropes.
While New England Fire Zone Commander Tom Cooper said having the country music star in the ranks has also helped with recruitment.
"He is pretty proud of the fact that he is a firefighter," he said.
"We have seen a little bit of an upturn in recruitment for our region over the last 12 months, which is partly attributed to him.
"Having a high-profile person, such as Travis, in our ranks shows the public that it doesn't matter who you are, you can be an on-call firefighter."
As for Ryan, he said being able to ride along with Travis was the best part of the his festival experience.
