Allan Caswell recognised as Roll of Renown inductee

In 1979, he wrote On the Inside, which became the theme for the television series Prisoner and later a major international hit song. Its success triggered a succession of recordings by Patti Page, Cilla Black, The Irish Rovers, Max Bygraves, Acker Bilk, Slim Dusty, The Living End, Chad Morgan, Lynne Hamilton, James Blundell, Anne Kirkpatrick, Don Spencer, Graeme Connors, The Delltones, Doug Ashdown and Ricky May.