Allan Caswell recognised as Roll of Renown inductee

He's one of Australia's most recorded songwriters, an ARIA winner, a multi Golden Guitar winning singer-songwriter and on Saturday night he was elevated to the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown.
Allan Caswell was awarded the prestigious honour as this year's inductee at the Toyota 52nd Golden Guitar awards ceremony by Toyota Star Maker Coordinator and Managing Editor of Tamworth Country Music Capital News Cheryl Brown, and Americana artist Lachlan Bryan.
Allan migrated to Australia in 1966, where he attended South Sydney Boys High.
He started performing professionally in 1971 and his songwriting career started in 1973 when signed to Albert Music.
In 1979, he wrote On the Inside, which became the theme for the television series Prisoner and later a major international hit song. Its success triggered a succession of recordings by Patti Page, Cilla Black, The Irish Rovers, Max Bygraves, Acker Bilk, Slim Dusty, The Living End, Chad Morgan, Lynne Hamilton, James Blundell, Anne Kirkpatrick, Don Spencer, Graeme Connors, The Delltones, Doug Ashdown and Ricky May.
Allan won his first Golden Guitar for Best New Talent in 1980 and was inducted into the Country Music Hands of Fame in 1982.
Over his 53-year career, Allan has won a total of eight Golden Guitars, 14 TSA awards, one ARIA, one APRA award and two gold singles for On the Inside.
Allan has worked live with Garth Brooks, Don McLean, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Herman's Hermits, Pam Ayers, Billy Thorpe and The Little River Band, Tommy Emmanuel, Vince Gill, Kathy Mattea and Highway 101, with over 950 of his songs recorded and published.
The Roll of Renown was initiated by Radio 2TM in 1976, when Tex Morton, Father of Australian Country, was the first to be placed on the Roll.
To date, 54 country music legends have joined the exclusive group with plaques in front of the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC).
