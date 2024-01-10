The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Can you help find Jewel? Pet detectives called in for stolen puppy case

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
January 10 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers and private detectives are investigating after a Cavoodle, named Jewel,was stolen in Armidale. Picture supplied
Police officers and private detectives are investigating after a Cavoodle, named Jewel,was stolen in Armidale. Picture supplied

A REWARD has been set and private pet detectives are on the case after a puppy was stolen in what has been called an "emotional and shocking situation".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.