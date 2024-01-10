Can you help find Jewel? Pet detectives called in for stolen puppy case

A REWARD has been set and private pet detectives are on the case after a puppy was stolen in what has been called an "emotional and shocking situation".
A $2000 reward is on offer to help locate an eight-week old Cavoodle puppy who was stolen in the early hours of the morning in Armidale.
Officers attached to the New England Police District were called to the car park of the Armidale Jockey Club, on Barney Street, following reports a puppy had been stolen.
Officers arrived at the scene at about 8:35am where they were told a toy Cavoodle puppy had been stolen from a transport trailer overnight.
The Cavoodle, Jewel, was being transported by Dogmovers Pet Transport to unite her with a new loving family when the driver stopped to sleep in Armidale overnight.
"Jewel was enroute from Brisbane to Sydney to her new family who along with all of us are shocked at her disappearance," Dogmovers Pet Transport wrote in an online statement.
The company said it was working with Jewel's owners, local police and Arthur and Co Pet Detectives to locate her safe and sound.
"The focus is solely on the welfare and whereabouts of this innocent puppy and getting her home to the loving family that are eagerly awaiting her arrival," Dogmovers wrote.
Owners of Dogmovers believe Jewel may have been stolen for personal gain, but haven't ruled anything out.
"It is also possible that someone heard her in the trailer and thinking she had been left there alone took her out of a misguided sense of animal welfare," they wrote.
In the statement they said it was "undeniable" the company was responsible for the loss of the puppy, after staff failed to follow normal procedures.
They said staff involved with transporting Jewel did not have the appropriate keys for the trailer before departing from Brisbane, but it was "not normal" for trailers to be left unlocked overnight.
"Mistakes were made, we should have done better and we will honour our responsibilities to those involved and strive to ensure this can never happen again," Dogmovers wrote.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Leader inquiries are underway to find Jewel.
Anyone with information about this incident, dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Armidale Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
