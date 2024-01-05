Police find body in extensive search for missing man in Glen Innes

AN EXTENSIVE search operation for a missing man in Glen Innes has had a tragic ending.
NSW Police confirmed on Friday, January 5, a body had been located in the search for the missing 38-year-old man at about 6:30am.
The body has not been formally identified, but police believe it is that of the man reported missing.
Specialist search officers, divers and drone operators, alongside volunteers from the State Emergency Service (SES) and Rural Fire Service (RFS) had been conducting foot, vehicle and aerial searches.
Police had been utilising geo-targeted text messaging, social media, door-to-door canvassing and letter drops in a desperate effort to find the missing man.
Following extensive inquiries, police located the body of a man on Furracabad Creek, in Glen Innes.
NSW Police confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
