Police find body in extensive search for missing man in Glen Innes

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated January 5 2024 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
AN EXTENSIVE search operation for a missing man in Glen Innes has had a tragic ending.

