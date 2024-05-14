'The club is definitely sort of ingrained in my identity': Thomas continues Swans' legacy

Somewhere in the McKenzie house is a picture of a proud Josh holding the Tamworth Australian Football League (now AFL North West) premiership trophy along with son Thomas.
The photo was taken in 2009 after the Tamworth Swans had defeated arch-rivals, the Kangaroos, to win, what remains to this day, their last title.
Around four at the time, Thomas can't really remember a time when AFL, and the Swans weren't part of his life.
To the point where, due to his dad's long-standing involvement, he sees the club as "sort of ingrained in my identity".
The GOAT as he was referred to on the Swans Facebook page after receiving the Ken McKenzie Award for Services to Sport at the 2023 Tamworth Regional Sports Awards, no-one has arguably given more to the club in the last 15 years than the man they affectionately call "Smother".
So naturally it was a pretty special moment for Thomas, when in round 2 last year he got to pull on the red and white that his dad has so proudly represented, for the first time.
"I felt a bit of pride but I was also a bit nervous, I didn't want to mess it up too bad," he reflected of his debut, which incidentally came against the Kangaroos.
A few weeks later another dream was fulfilled with father-and-son getting to play a game together.
The chance to do that one day was, for Thomas, a driving factor in him pursuing AFL.
He only ended up playing a handful of games, stepping back in the latter part of the season to concentrate on his HSC studies.
At the moment on a gap year and working at McCarthy providing IT support, the plan for next year is, at this stage, to study mechatronics engineering.
The "jack of all trades" so to speak, as far as engineering degrees, it combines mechanical, electronic and software engineering.
The 19-year-old has long held an interest in the field. He's not sure exactly where it came from, but he always enjoyed science and has always "been good with numbers".
"I was originally going to do something like aerospace or aeronautical engineering," he said.
"But then I found a bit more interest in computers and electrical engineering."
Joking that he "loved it so much I had to go back" in reference to only graduating from McCarthy last year, he admits it has felt a little bit weird being now on 'the other side'.
"I think the hardest thing was the first day back they (teachers) all expect you to call them by their first names," he said.
"That's probably the thing that I got tripped up on the most, calling them by their last names or sir or miss."
On Saturday, he helped the Swans erase a 14-point quarter-time deficit to win their AFL North West round 2 clash against the Kangaroos 14.12-96 to 8.7-55.
"The first quarter we weren't playing very well. We should have put our head over the ball a bit more and a bit more of an effort," Thomas said.
"But then we brought it back in the second quarter and I think we played really good footy from that point on.
"We were always first to the ball and put the pressure on the Roos a lot."
It was double derby delight for the Swans, with the women earlier getting the win 8.15-63 to 1.0-6.
