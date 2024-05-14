Donato believes 'united' MPs can 'put a spotlight' on kids health crisis

Orange MP Phil Donato has ramped up calls for better paediatric services in the lead up to a meeting between independent MPs and the NSW health minister.
Murray MP Helen Dalton confirmed on May 10 she has locked in a meeting with minister Ryan Park, independents Dr McGirr, Roy Butler and Mr Donato to lobby for funding before the June budget and to endorse a campaign by Royal Far West to establish two clinics in western NSW.
RFW has called for funds to set up a three-year pilot program to expand its developmental assessment and treatment service with new services in Wagga and Dubbo.
The Manly clinic has been co-funded by NSW Health for more two decades. The charity said the extension of this service would require an uplift from the government of up to $6 million per year by the 2027 financial year.
"It's about ensuring regional areas have access to paediatric services," Mr Donato said.
"Obviously the priority is to have them locally but Royal Far West has been doing a great job for many families across rural and regional NSW and even my electorate for close to 100 years.
"It's just another option available to families who are going through difficult times. It provides that opportunity for respite and proper treatment while they go to that facility."
The Orange MP has personally heard stories from families forced to wait months if not years for paediatric care in his electorate.
He described these wait times as "far too long" and "unsatisfactory".
Mr Donato believes himself and fellow independent MPs set to meet with the health minister were in a position to enact change.
"As a united front, the crossbench, especially the regional MPs really want to put a spotlight on the demand and the need for proper paediatric services in the regions," he added.
"The other objective is to ensure that (Ryan Park) knows full well that our regional communities are really crying out for more resources in this space, more access to doctors and medical professionals of paediatric services."
Mr Donato has previously spoken out about the RFW campaign, telling ACM in April that he would support "any organisation who is prepared to go out to the bush and do work in our communities."
The proposed services would have on-the-ground staff and visiting clinicians, supported by telehealth to ensure efficient and regular services for children with developmental challenges.
Dr McGirr said he visited the Royal Far West service in Manly with the health minister and independents Ms Dalton, Mr Donato and Mr Butler in February where the issue around the need for more paediatric services in Wagga was raised.
He said the four independents are "very concerned" about seeing action taken on the issue and have "been working together with Royal Far West ... [and also] the minister" to secure a positive ahead of the state budget.
Murray MP Ms Dalton also wants to see improved services in the region, but is hoping for a slightly different outcome.
She said the Royal Far West proposal is "not a done deal" and while agreeing there needs to be two new facilities operating in NSW, with one in the north and one in the south, Ms Dalton believes the latter should be located in Griffith, not Wagga.
Ms Dalton said services in the Murray electorate, which includes the towns of Griffith, Leeton, Deniliquin and Moama, have been "hollowed out over the last 30 to 40 years" due to the worsening doctor shortage.
With a background in teaching, she said it is important to ensure children across the region are "on the right track before they get to school".
She hopes after meeting with Mr Park, the independents can come out with a positive result.
"I certainly want commitments from Ryan Park," Ms Dalton said.
"But I don't want it in 10 years' time, I want it as soon as possible."
