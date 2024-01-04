Volunteers hit air and ground to help police search for missing man

A LARGE-SCALE police operation is underway as officers, volunteers, and family members continue the search for a missing Glen Innes man.
Since his disappearance a multi-agency search operation has been launched across Glen Innes and outlying areas.
New England Police District Inspector James Parsons said officers and volunteers from the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and State Emergency Service (SES) have conducted foot, vehicle and air searches.
"Search tasks have included localised canvasses, door knocks and letter drops, as well as line searches on foot and vehicular and aerial searches," Inspector Parsons said.
"Police have utilised various methods including geo-targeted text messaging, social media, door-to-door canvassing and letter drops to elicit information from the community."
Kayne is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall with a thin build, brown hair, a dark beard, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey buttoned shirt and blue jeans.
Police have serious concerns for the 38-year-old's welfare.
Inspector Parsons said the operation was still being treated as a missing person investigation.
SES area commander for the Northern Tablelands Superintendent Matthew Chadwick told the Leader volunteers had been assisting with the search since December 29, 2023, when the request for help came through.
"In the past seven days we've had 30 New England volunteers and specialist bush search volunteers have been assisting with the police operation," Superintendent Chadwick said.
"The volunteers have been operating under the direction of NSW Police."
Police divers, specialist air wing officers, the Crime Prevention Unit, Police Rescue Drone Operators and Land Search Coordinators have also been assisting the search effort.
Family members of Kayne have taken to social media since his disappearance, urging anyone with information to contact police.
Social media posts have asked people in the area to check their sheds, pump houses, trailers, properties and building sites in a bid to bring the 38-year-old home.
The 38-year-old is known to frequent the Glen Innes, Emmaville, Red Range, and Ben Lomond areas.
Anyone with information about Kayne's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
