Police appeal for assistance to locate Kayne Wells missing from Glen Innes

By Newsroom
December 28 2023 - 9:02am
Kayne Wells, 38, was last seen in Glen Innes around 11.30am on Tuesday December 26, 2023). Picture Police media
Kayne Wells, 38, was last seen in Glen Innes around 11.30am on Tuesday December 26, 2023). Picture Police media

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from the state's northwest.

