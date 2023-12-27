Police appeal for assistance to locate Kayne Wells missing from Glen Innes

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man reported missing from the state's northwest.
Kayne Wells, 38, was last seen in Glen Innes around 11.30am yesterday (Tuesday 26 December 2023).
When he was unable to be located or contacted, officers from New England Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
There are serious concerns for Kayne's welfare.
Kayne is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall with a thin build, brown hair, a dark beard, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved grey buttoned shirt and blue jeans.
Kayne is known to frequent the Glen Innes, Emmaville, Red Range and Ben Lomond areas.
Anyone with information about Kayne's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.