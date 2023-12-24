'Inspirational, resilient and positive': Parsons arms herself for herculean mission

When asked to describe herself in three words, Sophie Parsons politely requested time to consider her response.
"I think I can be inspiring sometimes," she quickly replied.
The Armidale cricketer was plenty inspiring at the recently completed under-16 female Country Championships at Queanbeyan.
Named player of the tournament after captaining Central North to third place, the batting allrounder - who scored 134 runs at an average of 67 at the championships - also described herself as resilient and positive.
Ahead of starting year 11 at Armidale Secondary College next year, the 15-year-old intends to operate as an "athlete-student", as she put it, while striving to become a professional cricketer.
"We'll see how far the journey takes me, but hopefully I can get into green and gold colours," she said.
The right-hand opener and medium pace bowler has been working towards that lofty goal since year 3. That was when she was selected in her first rep side.
It's really nice to have girls that do look up to me, and always being able to help people.
Playing for the North West PSSA team that year lit a fire inside her. She said she "got so many compliments from a heap of parents and players and coaches" at the tournament.
"And I've sort of from then just pushed for my game and realised I can make something out of it."
Parsons said her biggest challenge was finding the right balance between the key aspects in her life. Fellow players often asked her how she managed to do that, she said.
"It's really nice to have girls that do look up to me, and always being able to help people."
Next up for Parsons is the under-16 nationals in Hobart in January, 2024. For the second straight season, she will represent NSW Country at the event.
I feel like I'm respecting my game a bit more.
Parsons believes she has taken her cricket to another level.
"I feel like I'm respecting my game a bit more," she said. "I can put all my hard work at training into my game on the pitch."
"Seeing where the game's at now, and seeing where I sit with it, I think I've got a pretty good chance of making it if I keep putting the effort in," she added.
Parsons' Central North coach Eddie McGuirk said the talented teen had "demonstrated her athletic abilities and leadership qualities" at the Country Championships.
Her "combination of technical skill and mental fortitude" made her an "exceptional" player, he said.
