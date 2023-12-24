The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

'Inspirational, resilient and positive': Parsons arms herself for herculean mission

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 24 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central North captain Sophie Parsons and Greater Illawarra coach Steve Davies catch up after the sides clashed at the under-16 female Country Championships at Queanbeyan last week. Picture supplied
Central North captain Sophie Parsons and Greater Illawarra coach Steve Davies catch up after the sides clashed at the under-16 female Country Championships at Queanbeyan last week. Picture supplied

When asked to describe herself in three words, Sophie Parsons politely requested time to consider her response.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.