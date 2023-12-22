Tamworth's new regional youth strategy nears end of public exhibition

In a Christmas gift to the region's 12 to 24-year-olds, Tamworth Regional Council has given local youth a seat at the decision-making table through a dedicated strategy.
Councillors recently voted to advance the Tamworth Regional Youth Strategy and Action Plan (YSAP) to its next stage.
The strategy is on public exhibition until Wednesday, December 27.
The strategy is the first of its kind for the Tamworth region and aims to address a longstanding shortfall in youth engagement with council services.
Mayor of Tamworth's youth council Evie Sutton said the YSAP will help young people overcome the challenges posed by recent shocks like COVID-19, drought, fires, and floods.
"It has been such a great experience to work with Tamworth Regional Council in developing the Tamworth Region Youth Strategy and Action Plan," she said.
"I'm excited by the direction the Youth Strategy sets out for young people to have access to opportunities to come together as one."
The YSAP outlines five key focus areas, each accompanied by priorities and actionable items.
The five focuses are life ready, wellbeing, access and connectivity, community, and identity.
Examples of actions listed for each of these priorities include providing local work experience, planning for more affordable housing options for young people, undertaking outreach services to towns and villages, supporting crime reduction programs, and growing the region's arts and cultural scene.
Council plans to conduct annual reviews to measure the success of the YSAP.
