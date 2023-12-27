The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Northern Daily Leader photographer Gareth Gardner's favourite images from 2023

GG
By Gareth Gardner
December 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillvue Rovers and OVA Mushies in action. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Hillvue Rovers and OVA Mushies in action. Picture by Gareth Gardner

For my 2023 photographic highlights reel I've selected shots that really bring out what makes Tamworth special: the strength, the lively events, and just everyday life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GG

Gareth Gardner

Photographer

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.