Northern Daily Leader photographer Gareth Gardner's favourite images from 2023

For my 2023 photographic highlights reel I've selected shots that really bring out what makes Tamworth special: the strength, the lively events, and just everyday life.
Scroll through these photos and you will uncover what truly sets our town apart, one pic at a time!
This is a visual journey telling the story of our town through my lens - the moments that make us smile, the spirit that brings us together, and the unique charm that makes Tamworth, Tamworth.
The images I've included have captured Tamworth's vibe in 2023.
You'll see snapshots from the Legacy Centenary torch relay, sports action including a Red Bull stunt plane buzzing the airport tower, and the vibrant NAIDOC march that took place on Peel street.
There's even a pic of a koala chilling out up a tree in the CBD, it was a real head-turner! And who could forget the muddy fun at Farrer Memorial High School's Mini Muddies run in September?
Don't forget to check out my video highlights reel as well.
I hope you enjoy my year in pictures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.