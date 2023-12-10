The Northern Daily Leader
Drama school takes centre stage with show-stopping end-of-year showcase

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 10 2023 - 5:45pm
Miah Anderson, Tayla Yeo, and Chloe Farrell in costume, ready to perform at OGrady Drama Tamworth's end-of-year showcase in the Capitol Theatre. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The halls of Tamworth's Capitol Theatre were filled with applause on Saturday as more than 400 people cheered on the students of O'Grady Drama Tamworth during their end-of-year showcase.

