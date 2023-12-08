Jolly man in red gifts Christmas miracle to families fighting festive hardship

A JOLLY man from Manilla has made it his mission to make sure the festive season really is the most wonderful time of the year.
Neville Grant grew up in a big family which often went without.
So for the last four decades, when December rolls around, he dusts off his favourite Santa suit and gets his sleigh in tip-top shape.
"When I was a child I never had anything," Mr Grant told the Leader.
"No child in Manilla will ever go without a happy Christmas."
In the months before the festive season, the resident Santa Claus can be found selling raffle tickets, seeking donations, and stocking up on lollies and icy poles.
But December is when the festive rush really kicks-off.
"I'm very very busy," Mr Grant said.
If he's not appearing as Santa at local carols, nursing homes, child care facilities or community events, Mr Grant is out with his sleigh doing present drops.
"Three times a week I go out to the outskirts of town and hand out lollies and icy poles, and if there's kids I think need toys, I give out toys," he said.
Mr Grant has also painted and decorated trees to resemble the man in red to give kids something to enjoy as they drive past.
And with families across Manilla struggling with rising prices and the cost of living, Mr Grant recognised it could be a "very tough" year for some people.
"No one in this town will be able to say their children missed out," he said.
"Because I'll make sure they don't."
Despite it being a busy time of year for Mr Grant, it's the Christmas spirit and bringing people together that sees him carrying out the much-loved tradition for the 46th year.
But there's one more thing that keeps him festive each year.
"I'm just a big kid myself."
