Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

The rate peg was introduced in the 1977 and designed to protect rate payers, however as inflation has increased the peg has instead limited a critical source of income for Councils. In recent years, we have also seen cost-shifting from state government services, with one example the Emergency Services Levy. There has been a reduction in state and federal government funding over recent years, all as ageing infrastructure comes to end of life and requires replacement. Meanwhile, natural disasters such as the flooding and rain events of the past few years have all accelerated the damage caused to our roads.