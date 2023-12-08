The Northern Daily Leader
Message from Tamworth Region Mayor, Russell Webb

By Cr Russell Webb
December 9 2023 - 10:00am
Tamworth Council held it's most recent meeting in the Town Hall. Picture by Jonathan Hawes.
Democracy in action was how many phrased our most recent Council meeting on November 28, and it was wonderful to see people take an interest in a number of the Business Papers resolved at that meeting, in particular the decision for Tamworth Regional Council to apply to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal NSW (IPART) for a Special Rate Variation in 2024.

