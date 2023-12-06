The Northern Daily Leader
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworthians generous 'to a fault'

December 6 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GoFundMe has revealed the most generous cities in Australia for 2023. Picture by Shutterstock
GoFundMe has revealed the most generous cities in Australia for 2023. Picture by Shutterstock

When it comes to generosity it would seem Tamworth gives its fair share.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.