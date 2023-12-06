Tamworthians generous 'to a fault'

When it comes to generosity it would seem Tamworth gives its fair share.
The country music capital has been named as the tenth most generous city by GoFundMe in 2023.
It is the first time that Tamworth has featured in the list.
Bundaberg in Queensland took the national crown with the most donations per capita in the past 12 months.
The top GoFundMe fundraisers for Tamworth in 2023 are:
A record 1.4 million donations were made to Australian fundraisers in 2023, according to GoFundMe's 'Year in Giving' report.
The rising number of families facing financial hardship was reflected in the 196 per cent jump in the number of fundraisers mentioning "cost of living".
The biggest fundraiser of the year collected $1.95 million for the wife and four children of Victorian jockey Dean Holland, who died after falling from his horse during a race in April.
The Sunshine State proved the most generous, dominating the top three spots with Toowoomba and Hervey Bay in second and third respectively.
International causes also struck a chord with Aussies with more than $1.1 million donated to support charities and organisations since the start of the Israel and Palestine conflict in October.
And more than $770,000 has been given in the wake of devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, Morocco and Afghanistan.
GoFundMe Australia regional director Nicola Britton said it was inspiring to see the generosity of Australians amid economic uncertainty for many households.
"Though many more have needed to ask for help, in true Australian spirit donors have continued to dig deep and back their neighbours, friends and families in times of need."
