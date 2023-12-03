Police appeal for information after 82-year-old bashed during home invasion

Police are seeking public assistance after an 82-year-old man was bashed with a spanner during a violent home invasion in Moree.
According to a police statement, the unknown intruder entered the older man's home on Chester Street at about 5:45pm on Friday, December 1.
The intruder - described as being of Aboriginal appearance and aged in his 20s or 30s - allegedly threatened the elderly resident and demanded money.
Police say the situation escalated when the intruder struck the victim on the head with a spanner and used fly spray in his face.
After the attack, the assailant fled the scene.
The 82-year-old man was then able to alert his neighbours, who contacted emergency services.
Officers from the New England Police District responded to the call and transported the injured man to Moree hospital for immediate treatment.
The man's current condition is not publicly known.
A crime scene has been established at the man's residence and police say an investigation into the incident is underway.
Members of the public are urged to come forward with any information related to the case.
Police say information will be treated with strict confidence.
Individuals with relevant information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
