Crime

Police appeal for information after 82-year-old bashed during home invasion

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
December 3 2023 - 5:30pm
Police have established a crime scene and are investigating a violent home invasion in Moree, in the state's north-west, after reports of an elderly man being assaulted with a spanner and fly spray. File picture by Peter Hardin
Police are seeking public assistance after an 82-year-old man was bashed with a spanner during a violent home invasion in Moree.

