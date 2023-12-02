St Mary's students give back to those in need this Christmas season

The students and families from Tamworth's St. Mary's Pre-school have displayed their generosity in the lead up to Christmas, by donating an array of presents to the 'Giving Tree'.
Everything from scooters to toy trucks, and guitars to board games has been placed under the tree to be gifted to a child in need this holiday season.
"This is the fourth year we have done the giving tree, and each year it just gets bigger and bigger," Kelly Bird, educational leader at St Mary's North Tamworth, said.
"The generosity shown by our families is outstanding and demonstrates their commitment to helping our community while supporting the learning that is occurring within our curriculum."
All the presents collected by the Salvation Army will be distributed to kids across the North West region.
Salvation Army Major Tony DeTommaso said the school has a great community spirit.
"It's great to be able to share with young people and show them how they are helping others," he said.
"All the presents come back to the Salvation Army headquarters in Tamworth and have been sorted, and all have been put into age categories, so we are able to help those families coming in and seeking some support this Christmas season."
The giving tree also provides a valuable lesson to the younger members of the community, Ms Bird said.
"We feel it's important to teach our children about the true meaning of Christmas and for us that's about giving rather than just receiving," she said.
"We then encourage the children to think about something they no longer play with or need anymore and to talk with mum or dad and ask if they can donate their chosen toy to the 'Giving Tree'."
