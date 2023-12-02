The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Community/Community News

St Mary's students give back to those in need this Christmas season

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
December 2 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Mary's Preschool students and teachers give back this season with the Salvation Army Giving Tree. Picture by Gareth Gardner
St Mary's Preschool students and teachers give back this season with the Salvation Army Giving Tree. Picture by Gareth Gardner

The students and families from Tamworth's St. Mary's Pre-school have displayed their generosity in the lead up to Christmas, by donating an array of presents to the 'Giving Tree'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.