Beer bottle tops and old toilet rolls make for festive display

Beer bottle tops, toilet rolls, perfume bottles, chocolate boxes, and old fabric has been repurposed to create a wonderful display.
Judging for the second recycled Christmas tree competition was held at the Tamworth Regional Craft Centre (TRCC) on Friday, December 1.
Tamworth Regional Councillor Mark Rodda and 88.9 radio host Ray McCoy were the eagle eyes for this year's competition.
Cr Rodda said the judging this time around was "quite difficult" as there were a lot of creative trees.
"The trees were judged on visual impact, use of recycled material, design concept, craftsmanship, and creativity," he said.
"There was only a few points between the winner and the runner-up, but it was a good competition."
The co-organiser for the competition Alison Maher said there was an abundance of creativity this year.
"People had great imagination for what they entered," she said.
"There was a mixture of materials. They were people who used cardboard, others used old farm pieces, and so much more."
The competition is a fundraiser. Each entry paid a fee of $65 and all trees are made available for purchase after the winner is announced at Saturday's (December 2) Twilight Markets, which run from 4pm until 7pm.
All profits raised from the competition will go towards Ronald McDonald House in Tamworth.
