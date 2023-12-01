The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Beer bottle tops and old toilet rolls make for festive display

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated December 1 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Councillor Mark Rodda and 88.9 radio host Ray McCoy were this year's judges for the competition. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Councillor Mark Rodda and 88.9 radio host Ray McCoy were this year's judges for the competition. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Beer bottle tops, toilet rolls, perfume bottles, chocolate boxes, and old fabric has been repurposed to create a wonderful display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help