The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Community/Community News
Our History

'Bamboozled!' Tamworth RSL stands up for veterans as Anzac Day gets flicked

RG
By Rachel Gray
December 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth sub-branch RSL president David Howell is not happy South Australia has "scrubbed" Anzac Day from the 2023 public holiday list in that state from 2024. Picture file
Tamworth sub-branch RSL president David Howell is not happy South Australia has "scrubbed" Anzac Day from the 2023 public holiday list in that state from 2024. Picture file

Tamworth sub-branch RSL president David Howells said it was "disgraceful" the South Australian government has scrubbed Anzac Day from next year's holiday list.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.