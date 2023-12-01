Council making sure our region is accessible for everyone

In recognition of International Day of People with Disability on Sunday 3 December, Tamworth Regional Council would like to reinforce their commitment to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of its services to those living with a disability in the region.
The fun day being held at 'The Youthie' today - Friday 1 December - is part of Tamworth Regional Council's sponsorship of the event being held by Enlarge Living, which aims to promote an inclusive space for fun and engagement with friends, family and individual participants. Tamworth Family Support is predominantly funding this event.
The 2023 United Nations theme for International Day of People with Disability is about making the world better and fairer for people with disability. The day aims to promote community awareness, understanding and inclusion of people with disability.
"International Day for People with Disability is about coming together as a community to celebrate all of our unique abilities and contributions," said Charmaine Alley, a committee member for the event.
Tamworth Regional Council is further working through several strategies to action changes to improve ways of increasing community participation of those living with a disability.
Katey Allwell, Coordinator, Community Wellbeing at Tamworth Regional Council, believes that working with external consultants with a specialised background will significantly "help Council identify gaps in existing policies, infrastructure and services to ensure the inclusivity and accessibility of the community is prioritised".
As part of Tamworth Regional Council's Communication Strategy that was implemented in 2022, progress to enhance ways that information is delivered to those living with a disability is also in progress. This includes a review of Council's website, physical delivery of information and a broader analysis of how communications can be improved to meet the needs of a wide-range of disabilities.
To implement these changes, an external provider will further be engaged to help guide Tamworth Regional Council on this process, with changes to be implemented by the end of 2024.
For additional information about how Tamworth Regional Council approaches accessibility and inclusion, visit the below link on Council's website: https://www.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/live/community/aged-and-disability/access-and-inclusion
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.