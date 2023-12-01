The Northern Daily Leader
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Community/Community News

Council making sure our region is accessible for everyone

By Tamworth Regional Council
December 1 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An event was held at the Tamworth Youthie on Friday, December 1, to mark International Day of People with Disability.
An event was held at the Tamworth Youthie on Friday, December 1, to mark International Day of People with Disability.

In recognition of International Day of People with Disability on Sunday 3 December, Tamworth Regional Council would like to reinforce their commitment to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of its services to those living with a disability in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.