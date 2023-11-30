Flavours from the bush: Aboriginal students connect to heritage via cooking

Giselle Slater and Erika McDonald pull out of the oven three loaves of crusty damper infused with native wattle seeds.
The warm dampers are served up by the two Peel High School students with a side of freshly made quandong jam.
Giselle and Erika were among sixteen female Aboriginal students, who have spent the last week connecting with their heritage as they participate in the native foods workshop, Bush Tucker on Country.
Throughout the week, the girls learned how to cook with native plants and animals, how to use herbs in bush medicines, and the Gomeroi language.
"We are learning more about our language and arts and how to make bush medicines," Giselle said.
The pilot program was designed in partnership with the NSW Department of Education, Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), and Uraah Innovations and Cultural Services.
The girls selected to take part in the workshop are currently studying hospitality.
Participating in the program will earn a qualification in hospitality.
Both Giselle and Erika expressed an keen interest in the field as a future career path.
"Probably to be a chef," said Giselle.
"But also to do traditional meals for the youth and elders of the community."
Department of Education RIEP officer, Karly Brogan, said the program had been developed around agriculture, hospitality, and entrepreneurship.
"I hope the students are inspired to do anything they want to do and maybe open their own business one day," she said.
