Flashback Friday | Take a peak at what was making the news in 1983

The 1983 Country Music Awards winners included the APRA Song of the Year, Used to be a Gold Son by Allan Caswell and Keith Potger; Album of the Year was 'Too late for regrets' by Arthur Blanch, Male Vocalist of the Year was Johnny Chester and Female Vocalist of the Year Jewel Blanch, Slim Dusty won the Hertitage Award with Banjo's man, Vocal Group of the Year was Bullamakanka with Home among the gum trees, and the Roll of Renown winner was the McKean Sisters.

