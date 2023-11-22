Ken Walters has found himself with a bit of a new moniker this week.
Rumour has it that the nickname "limo" has been getting thrown around in reference to the way he carried his Court House team-mates in their Gunnedah first grade clash on Saturday.
Walters scored more than half of their 8-129, his unbeaten 67 standing out glaringly on a scorecard where the next best score was sundries (31) and only one other batsmen reached double figures.
It was a decisive knock, and a milestone one.
After picking up the bat when son Keaton started playing a few seasons ago - he thought it would be "a bit of fun" - prior to Saturday he hadn't scored a half-century.
He hadn't really even been close before.
"20 or 30 was probably my highest," Walters said, adding that it was nice to finally tick the 50 off.
Strolling out to the middle with his side in a fair bit of trouble at 4-17, Walters said his strategy was just to watch the ball closely and if it was there to be hit, hit it.
"The opening bowlers were still on so I just blocked them out, and saw them out, and then went for some runs," he said.
He cracked seven fours and three sixes in his knock, including one that hit the plastic guard surrounding the top window of the Kitchener Park pavilion.
From being 4-17 and then 7-39, he said they were really happy with 129.
Nick Millar, Ben Hennessy (both three wickets) and Nick Herring (two wickets) were the chief destroyers.
In contrast to Court House earlier, Mornington were then travelling along pretty nicely early with Justin Carter (38) and Josh Langdon (30) putting on 43 for the first wicket in about five overs.
Court House were able to put the brakes on for a few overs but a quick 24 from Millar had Mornington still tracking along fairly nicely at 2-97 into the 15th over.
In the end, going right down to the wire, they needed eight (from Walters' recollection) off the last over. But Brad Gander put the ball on the spot and made it hard for the batsmen to get anything away and Court House were able to restrict them to 7-124 from their 20 overs.
Andrew Johns' dismissal off the last ball gave Gander 4-9 for the game. Braithen Winsor earlier picked up the first two wickets for 2-13.
Albion then cruised to a nine wicket win, taking less than five overs to polish off Kookaburras' 50 and continue their unbeaten start to the season.
Cam Waugh was unbeaten on 24, Kookaburras also contributing 15 to the total through sundries.
Earlier Alex Seach (9) was the closest Kookaburras batsmen to double figures as they were rolled inside 15 overs.
Taking the new ball, Andrew Osmond set the wheels in motion with 3-7, his third seeing Kookaburras slump to 4-10.
Matt Lindsay then chimed in with 2-23 before James Mack (4-9) cleaned up the tail.
