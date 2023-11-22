The Northern Daily Leadersport
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Gunnedah Cricket: Ken Walters scores maiden half-century to help Court House to win

SN
By Samantha Newsam
November 22 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ken Walters has found himself with a bit of a new moniker this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help