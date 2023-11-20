Of the three ICC World Cup victories Josh Hazlewood has now been a part of, he believes last night's was his best.
And while he was celebrating Australia's underdog six-wicket victory over India in Ahmedabad, a little over 10,000 kilometres away, Hazlewood's family and friends were likewise cheering in North West NSW.
"It was just fantastic, you could see the joy on all their faces," Old Boys captain, Ben Middlebrook said.
Middlebrook captained the Bendemeer lad during his debut season in Tamworth first grade cricket, and watched the entirety of last night's game live.
While he said it was "pretty cool" that his mate has gone on to play and excel for Australia, what makes him happiest is that Hazlewood has never forgotten his country roots.
"He carries himself well, wherever he is," Middlebrook said.
"I can't speak highly enough of his character. When he gets a bit of spare time, he might come spend a bit of time with some kids in the nets if I ask him to. He's that sort of bloke."
Mat Crowe, who befriended Hazlewood when they were both students at Oxley High, watched the first innings of the game, and went to sleep confident that Australia could chase down India's total of 240.
He woke briefly in the early morning, "around two or three", to see that Australia had indeed secured the title.
"I've been chatting to them all morning," Crowe said.
"I missed a call from Josh when I was on the plane, actually [flying back from a business trip]. They're celebrating, having a good time, and loving life at the moment."
Of the three ICC World Cups that Hazlewood has now won (the 2015 and 2023 ODI editions along with the 2021 T20 trophy), he said that yesterday's "is bigger".
"Obviously we had won at home in front of our home fans [in 2015], but the challenges we've been through in the last couple of months - coming here, and playing in those conditions against India, which is a pretty special team," Hazlewood told media after the final.
"Again, to win on a day like this is amazing."
Australia rebounded after losing the first two games of this year's tournament to prevail in the subsequent nine straight.
Both Middlebrook and Crowe agreed that silencing all the naysayers who emerged after their early losses had made the victory sweeter.
And now, Crowe looks forward to seeing his old mate when he returns to the country.
"I'm actually going down to stay with him on Sunday night, so I'll get to see him," he said.
"It'll be nice."
