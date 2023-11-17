The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Chris Vidler: 'I feel like I'm 27, not 37'

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated November 18 2023 - 6:07am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"I just push myself. That's all it comes down to" ... Chris Vidler. Picture by Mark Bode
"I just push myself. That's all it comes down to" ... Chris Vidler. Picture by Mark Bode

He's the lone wolf who is hungrier than ever for success.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.