On a cold early morning this week, Chris Vidler was cocooned in the warmth of Anytime Fitness at Tamworth. There, the 37-year-old family man - one of country rugby league's great enduring talents - was engaged in a life-affirming pursuit.
He was overseeing the workouts of a number of Indigenous teens as part of his new job as a community connector at the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council.
It's not a full-time job. But the Kootingal-Moonbi prop - a tyre fitter at the mines - hopes it become one. In the position for just over a month, Vidler works with Indigenous students at several high schools, as well as the Tamworth Regional Youth Centre.
He said he was there to provide the teens with as much support as he could, "and just keeping them on the right path". "And the majority of the kids are, so it's a good thing," he said. "And we reward that with the gym and anything else we can."
"We've got a fair few kids doing it," he added. "They really love it. It keep them on track at school."
When Vidler announced his short-lived retirement at the end of last season, he told the Leader that he wanted to stay involved in the game in a meaningful way by being there for players who had personal problems. He also said he wanted to work as a youth counsellor.
You get the sense that his community-connector gig is more of a calling than a job. He is willing to take a pay cut to do it full-time.
"It's hard to explain because it's so rewarding," he said of the work's impact on him. "I've said it to a lot of people: obviously we're here to make money to support our families.
But at the moment, money's not everything, when these kids are striving [to do better] and you see the rewards. You reap the rewards in that kind of way.
Vidler said he was now waiting for his boss to give him the "thumbs up" and make the position permanent. "If they would like to put me on board full-time, I'm all in," he said.
"Like I said, it will probably be a financial cut for myself ... But when it's a rewarding job like that, I have to take it with two hands."
A highly rewarding aspect of the role, Vidler said, was children "opening up" to him. They had welcomed him "with open arms, which was awesome".
"The support they're giving me, too," he added. "They're helping me as much as I'm helping them, and I explain that to them."
Vidler arranged the job through his former West Lions teammate Matthew Nean, who is married to the sister of Brooke Vidler, Chris's wife. Nean also works as a mentor through the Aboriginal Land Council.
"He's like God to every kid that I've met," Vidler said of Nean. "They love him, absolutely love him."
Certainly, Kootingal-Moonbi love their veteran front-rower, who is still one of the competition's best players. He tried to book holidays so he could play against the Bears at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, but was unsuccessful.
Vidler's retirement last year was not the first time he had prematurely hung up the boots. "I'm like John Farnham: I've got more comebacks than him now," he said, adding that he was "feeling fit and strong".
"I'm playing at a lighter weight than I did last year. I just feel good." He added: "I'm not gonna say yes or no to retirement no more; if it happens it happens."
Nowadays, Vidler tells himself that "age is just a number".
The big man is no doubt eager to return to the Roosters' starting lineup. He is also eager to become a full-time community connector.
"I'm crossing my fingers and I'm hoping it's happening soon."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
