It's an apt choice given the countless holes the Roosters veteran has punched in defensive walls as Group 4's longtime No 1 raging bull.
At age 36, Vidler remains an arresting rugby league force, as evidenced by his man of the match performance in his first game this season - a thrilling 30-28 win over the Magpies at Werris Creek in round five.
On Saturday afternoon, he will arrive early at the Kootingal Recreation Reserve for the Roosters' night clash against the Bulldogs.
As per his pre-match routine, he will largely keep to himself. He will visualise his opponents, so as to improve his chances of breaking tackles.
When the game starts, he will improvise: if a player tackles him low, he will lower his centre of gravity the next time they collide. It's a lethal combination of brute force and the cerebral - and it all makes sense now; why he busts so many tackles.
"I prepare myself from the time I wake up," Vidler said of his game-day routine. "Maybe I need to relaxed a little bit - I don't know," he added.
Vidler's enduring success is also attributable to him being his own harshest critic.
After Kooty's 44-28 away loss to Narrabri last round, he did something he has had never done before: he texted Roosters coach Geoff Sharpe to apologise for his defence in the match, and vowed to do better against Gunnedah.
Vidler's work as a tyre fitter means he usually plays every second week. However, he is on holidays at present and will play three consecutive matches. Saturday is encounter No 2.
New Roosters prop Jacko Brookman recently lamented that his and Vidler's work/match schedules had kept them apart this season. On Saturday, they will pack down together for the fist time.
Vidler said: "I suppose it's a bit inspiring: it's good to know that young fellas still wanna have a run with me."
