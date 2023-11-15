They might be a bit slower these days but that hasn't stopped Tamworth's stars of yesteryear from winning state titles.
Showing they're still very much masters of their craft, the Tamworth men's side fired their way to gold at the NSW Masters Championships played at Taree on the weekend.
The women's side, who played as Gamilaraay Guya, were also among the medals finishing with silver.
The men's golden exploits followed bronze in 2022 after deciding to get a side together as a bit of a reunion.
"That's what it was about, playing with guys that you used to play with growing up but have moved away," captain/manager Troy Gross said.
They had so much fun they decided to do it again this year.
Some do still play, but for some the weekend was the first time they've been back in the pool for a number of years.
"Stewart Priddis... hasn't played for 17 years we worked out," Gross said.
"He came back and had a swim."
"Gus Crowley... he hadn't played since 2017, so six years."
He was only able to play the Saturday but was pretty impenetrable in goal, only letting the one goal in, leading Gross to remark that it was "like he'd never been out of the pool".
Given the geographical challenges, there wasn't a lot of preparation. It was pretty much just "turn up and work it out from there".
The lack of time together didn't seem to worry them though.
They were undefeated in their six games and after their three games on Saturday had something like a +25 goal advantage. The next best, Gross said, was zero.
In two of those games, under the handicap system in place, they were giving their opposition a two-goal head start.
Rather than any specific ages such as over 35s etc, the way they do it, Gross explained, is that the accumulated age of your 10 youngest players has to add up to more than 400.
The Tamworth side ranged in age from the early 30s up to 55.
And while fun and the social aspect are what it is mainly about, the competitive instincts do kick in.
"I was all about just having a bit of fun but when I spoke to Brendan (Callander) there about a month ago, he goes 'nah nah we want to win'," Gross said with a laugh.
He said it is something they are hoping to continue with, and joked that he discussed with Callender that they've "just got to try and recruit a couple of ex-Olympians".
They've tried to get them back, "but as of yet it hasn't worked."
