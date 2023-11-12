The Northern Daily Leader
Rugby Union: Central North takes novel approach to address forfeit issue

By Samantha Newsam
November 12 2023 - 6:16pm
Central North has introduced provisions for the 2024 season, for first grade games to be moved forward and played before second grade in an effort to alleviate forfeits.

