Local Wests Tigers fans will once again be able to see their side in action live without having to travel to the big smoke.
The draw for the 2024 season was unveiled on Monday with Tamworth locked in to host the Round 10 clash between the Tigers and Newcastle Knights at Scully Park on Saturday May 11.
It will mark the fifth year the Tigers have brought one of their home games to the city.
Their first was in 2018, incidentally against the Knights.
Tamworth was no certainty to get a game in 2024 with the previous three-year arrangement with the Tigers expiring this year, but Wests Entertainment Group were able to broker a deal with the NRL club to extend their association for another year.
"This is just an extension for 12 months," deputy CEO James Cooper explained.
Only really all "firmed and finalized" in the last couple of weeks, the news was welcomed by fans. Within minutes of the announcement Wests Facebook page was flooded with comments.
This year's game between the Tigers and South Sydney attracted a record crowd of 10,453. It was the second successive 10,000-plus crowd after 10,048 watched the Tigers do battle with Cronulla in 2022.
"No doubt South Sydney bring a lot to the table because they've got the largest membership base in the league," Cooper said.
"And it was a different one for us, our first Friday night fixture.
"But we knew that on the back of the history Tamworth's shown with the Wests Tigers, and then combining that with South Sydney's supporter base we knew it was going to be good and we hope to see a similar thing with Newcastle."
The Knights should be a good crowd-puller with their proximity to Tamworth, and the star power they boast in the likes of Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai and Bradman Best.
The 2024 fixture will be a Saturday afternoon game with kick-off at 3pm.
Tickets to the game go on sale on December 4.
