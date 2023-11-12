Elderly man fends off teens accused of carjacking

TWO teenagers have been arrested in Newcastle following the attempted carjacking of an elderly man's vehicle during a crime spree down the New England Highway.
At about 6.20am on Friday police were called to the New England Highway at Aberdeen, after two males attempted to pull an 86-year-old man away from his vehicle.
After the two males were unsuccessful in dragging the 86-year-old from his vehicle they fled south on the highway in a stolen white Hyundai i30.
The Hyundai i30 had earlier been captured on CCTV being allegedly stolen from outside the Tamworth Police Station at 4.30am.
The Hyundai i30 was found abandoned two hours later at Jesmond and has since been seized by police for forensic examination.
Following inquiries, two 14-year-old boys - both from Tamworth - were arrested at Jesmond Central shopping centre at 10.35am.
One 14-year-old was charged with breach of bail, entering enclosed land with intent, driving conveyance without consent and aggravated break, enter and stealing in company.
The second 14-year-old was charged with entering enclosed land with intent, being carried in conveyance without consent, aggravated break, enter and stealing in company and two counts of malicious damage.
Both boys were refused bail to appear in a Children's Court on Monday.
