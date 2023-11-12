The Northern Daily Leader
Two teenagers arrested after crime spree down the New England Highway

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
Updated November 13 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
Elderly man fends off teens accused of carjacking
TWO teenagers have been arrested in Newcastle following the attempted carjacking of an elderly man's vehicle during a crime spree down the New England Highway.

